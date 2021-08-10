RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Arrest and prosecute anyone who flouts COVID-19 regulations - Accra REGSEG orders police

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has called on the Ghana Police Service in the region to enforce the COVID-19 protocols.

Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister
Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister

In a statement to all the stakeholders in the region, the Greater Accra Regional Minister said anyone that breaches the protocols should be arrested and prosecuted.

Henry Quartey directed, “all Security Councils in the various Assemblies should embark on routine checks at public places i.e. schools, lorry stations, markets, especially in trotro’s to ensure that there is strict compliance.”

This is pursuant to President Akufo-Addo’s update number 26 on the need for adherence to Covid-19 Safety Protocols amid the increasing number of cases in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Quartey further indicated that MMDA’s should ensure that anyone who goes contrary to the Covid-19 protocols be “arrested, fined or prosecuted according to the law, to serve as deterrent to others.“

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey
Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey Pulse Ghana

“All Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies should with immediate effect, reactivate their District Public Health Emergency Management Committees in the fight against the pandemic,” the release added.

It assured that, “the Regional Coordinating Council would continue to play its supervisory role with random spot checks.”



Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

