Arrest and prosecute anyone who flouts COVID-19 regulations - Accra REGSEG orders police

Henry Quartey directed, “all Security Councils in the various Assemblies should embark on routine checks at public places i.e. schools, lorry stations, markets, especially in trotro’s to ensure that there is strict compliance.”

This is pursuant to President Akufo-Addo’s update number 26 on the need for adherence to Covid-19 Safety Protocols amid the increasing number of cases in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Quartey further indicated that MMDA’s should ensure that anyone who goes contrary to the Covid-19 protocols be “arrested, fined or prosecuted according to the law, to serve as deterrent to others.“

“All Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies should with immediate effect, reactivate their District Public Health Emergency Management Committees in the fight against the pandemic,” the release added.

It assured that, “the Regional Coordinating Council would continue to play its supervisory role with random spot checks.”