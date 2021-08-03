Stephen Asamoah Boateng popularly known as Asabee further disclosed that this decision was made to make the state enterprises competitive and profit-making oriented.

Document available to Pulse.com.gh suggests that 47 enterprises failed between 2016 to date to submit their annual financial statement, in flagrant disregard of the financial management Act.

Also as of the end of 2019, only 14 state enterprises had complied with the Finance Minister’s directive to do so.

Asamoah Boateng said the various punitive measures in the performance contract will push the CEO to comply with laid down rules including exercising good corporate governance.