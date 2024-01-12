ADVERTISEMENT
Asantehene lauds IGP Dampare for transformative impact on police image

Evans Effah

In a moment of recognition and appreciation, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the Asantehene, has praised Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, acknowledging the positive transformation he has brought to the police service.

The Asantehene commended the IGP for measures that have significantly improved the public perception of the police force since he assumed office.

"I want to commend you for the good work you’re doing with your team. Since you came to the scene, now we feel the Police in our lives, our homes, and everywhere, and we are grateful," expressed Otumfuo Osei Tutu, highlighting the palpable impact the IGP has had on the community.

The Asantehene specifically mentioned the increased visibility of police presence during the Christmas festivities in the Ashanti region. He praised the extensive patrols on motorbikes, contributing to the safety of residents and reducing incidents of robbery and road accidents.

"Because of your work, we didn’t see robberies and the number of carnage we used to see on our roads during Christmas, please continue the work because we are praying for you," he added.

Asantehene praises Dampare and his team at the Police Management.
While commending the IGP's efforts, Otumfuo Osei Tutu also offered a piece of advice, urging Dampare not to let the challenges of the office alter his personality. The Asantehene emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive and community-oriented approach to policing.

In response, IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare, currently on a working tour in the Ashanti region, expressed gratitude for the recognition. He assured the Asantehene that the police force would persist in their efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizenry.

The commendation adds to the acknowledgment of the IGP's impactful leadership and the positive changes witnessed under his tenure.

