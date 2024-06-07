Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to pay historic visit to Ga State on June 9

Nii Boye Abbey, a senior member of the planning committee, provided details about the Asante king's visit during a press conference. The visit is highly anticipated and symbolises a significant cultural exchange between the Asante and Ga states.

“The Office of the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and the Ga Traditional Council wish to announce the special visit of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to the Ga State on Sunday, June 9, 2024,” announced Nii Boye Abbey.

“The visit will be crowned with a special durbar hosted by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse. It is a historic visit that will rekindle the strong ties of friendship between the Ga and Ashanti peoples,” he added.

In a related development, the Ga Mantse shared his reflections on his journey to becoming a paramount chief during an interview with Lexis Bill on Joy FM’s Personality Profile. Born in Accra, Nii Teiko Tsuru II revealed that becoming Ga Mantse was far from his initial ambitions.

“Being Ga Mantse was far from my line of thought. Even if I wanted to be a leader, I never thought that I would be blessed and honoured to serve my people in this capacity,” he said.

Reflecting on his birth, the Ga Mantse recounted how his mother, following prophetic advice, returned to Ghana while pregnant with him after losing two previous pregnancies.

Pulse Ghana

“On the third issue, which was me, she had to fly back to Ghana, and she delivered me here. She then returned with me to Cambridge six months later,” he recounted.

He further explained that he began his life in the United Kingdom, as his father was then a PhD student at Cambridge.

The family later moved to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region after his father completed his PhD and took a position at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Architecture, eventually becoming the Head of Department and the Dean of Architecture.