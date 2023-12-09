Asanteman SHS, Kumasi Girls, and 5 other Headteachers interdicted in the Ashanti Region

The affected headteachers include Mrs. Selina Anane Afoakwa, Headmistress of Kumasi Girls SHS, Mr. Nataniel Asamoah, Headmaster of Asanteman SHS, Mr. Andrews Boateng, Headmaster of Kumasi Senior High Technical School, and Mr. Kwadwo Obeng-Appiah, Headmaster of Manso-Edubia SHS.

The list continues with Mr. Daniel Boamah Duku, Headmaster of Agric Nzema Community SHS, Ms. Gladys Sarfowah, headmistress of Nkawie Senior High Technical School, and Mr. Ampong Ahmed Omar, Headmaster of Collins SHS.

The GES, in its official communication, identified various unauthorized fees being levied, including payments for sewn anniversary cloth, House dues, sale of books, sale of calculators, and sale of anniversary cloth, among others.

“Based on the above and as the code of conduct stipulates, you are to step aside for an investigation to be conducted. you are hereby directed to hand over all properties of the school with effect from 8th December, 2023 to the Regional Director of Education,” the GES directed.

This recent development brings the total number of headteachers interdicted by the GES for imposing unapproved fees to 11.