ASEPA files criminal complaint against Shatta Wale

Authors:

Evans Annang

Political think tank, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has filed a complaint to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service against dancehall superstar, Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale

According to ASEPA, the famous musician and an ally, called Nana Dope, must be charged and prosecuted for publishing fake news.

In a statement to the CID, ASEPA said Shatta Wale and his accomplice caused fear and panic by alleging that the music star was shot.

The statement said: “that on Monday 18. October 2021 by about 7 pm, news started making rounds on social media and major traditional media platforms that some unknown gunmen had allegedly shot and injured the first respondent leaving him in a critical condition. The news report further reported that the first respondent was receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital hem in Accra.”

Shatta Wale has since been arrested by the Ghana Police Service over the incident on Monday.

READ THE COMPLAINT BELOW

ASEPA Statement Pulse Ghana
ASEPA Statement 1 Pulse Ghana

