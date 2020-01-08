The sad incident is said to have happened on January 6, with properties worth thousands of cedis also getting destroyed.

Classfmonline reports that, while the stores were completely burnt, a Bible was the only thing to escape unscathed.

Ashanti Region: Fire ravages 17 stores; Bible survives unscathed

This came as a huge shock to persons who were at the scene after the Bible was retrieved from the debris.

Among the stores destroyed were provision shops, a book shop, a pharmacy and others made of freight containers.

The fire destroyed 17 stores

Meanwhile, a swift response from fire fighters in Bekwai and Fomena helped to put out the fire before it could cause further damage.

The Bekwai Municipal Fire Commander, DO2 Amos Abban, said no lives were lost, adding that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.