Ashanti Region floods kill four people

The other deceased persons are one-year-old Awal Mohammed, Seidu Mohammed, and a yet to be identified, middle-aged woman.

The Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyire, told the media that hundreds of people have been displaced by the floods in Kumasi.

Property estimated at several thousands of Ghana Cedis were lost and some structures submerged.

The GNA reported that the worst affected communities include Abuakwa-Manhyia, Sawaba, Kejetia, Atafoa, Sewua, Prabon, Atonsu, Santasi, Patasi, Danyame, Atasemanso, amongst others.

The Regional NADMO Coordinator advised the people to take adequate safety measures for their protection since meteorologists had warned of more rains in the days ahead.