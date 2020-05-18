The tree, reports stated, was planted five years ago and has just started bearing fruits.

A social media user posted pictures of the apple tree and the fruits on it on twitter and said: "Growing up, we were told this tree can only survive outside Ghana but thanks be to God this Apple tree is producing its first fruit after five years it was cultivated in WIAMOASE – ASHANTI".

Although there is a belief that Apple cannot be cultivated in Ghana partly due to the climate and soil in the country, the post by the handler seeks to dispute this myth.

After news broke about an apple tree bearing fruit in the country, social media users took to social media to express their joy.