Asiedu Nketia appointed onto Parliamentary Service Board

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been appointed to serve on the Parliamentary Service Board.

Photo: Pulse Ghana

Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s appointment was announced by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Monday, March 29, 2021.

He joins three other members to constitute the Board, which will be chaired by the Speaker himself.

The others are Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and former Majority Leader Abraham Aidoo.

NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah Photo: Pulse Ghana

“After a long period of discussions, it has been agreed for appointments of the following persons: Honorable Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Member of Parliament for Suame and Majority Leader, also the Honorable Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South and the Minority Leader. The third person is Mr. Abraham Aidoo, a former MP and former Majority Leader and Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, also a former MP and the current General Secretary of NDC,” the Speaker announced.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s special advisory committee had raised questions about Asiedu Nketia’s appointment onto the Parliamentary Service Board.

The committee said although the Speaker has the right to put him on the Board, his role as an executive of a political party is concerning.

Reacting to this, Mr. Bagbin referred to a similar case in the past, where the Chairman of the NPP’s Council of Elders was named on the Board.

“But I want to note that the former Parliamentary Service Board had Honorable Hackman Owusu-Agyeman as a member of the board and Hackman Owusu Agyeman later became the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP),” the Speaker said.

“That one was not intrusion into the governance of Parliament by a political party. What is good for the gander is also good for the goose. Honorable members the board will be constituted and we will start our work.”

The Parliamentary Service Board is tasked with promoting the welfare of Members of Parliament and Staff of the Service.

