Asiedu Nketia appointed onto Parliamentary Service Board

“After a long period of discussions, it has been agreed for appointments of the following persons: Honorable Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Member of Parliament for Suame and Majority Leader, also the Honorable Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South and the Minority Leader. The third person is Mr. Abraham Aidoo, a former MP and former Majority Leader and Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, also a former MP and the current General Secretary of NDC,” the Speaker announced.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s special advisory committee had raised questions about Asiedu Nketia’s appointment onto the Parliamentary Service Board.

The committee said although the Speaker has the right to put him on the Board, his role as an executive of a political party is concerning.

Reacting to this, Mr. Bagbin referred to a similar case in the past, where the Chairman of the NPP’s Council of Elders was named on the Board.