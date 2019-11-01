He said he will lobby to get them the toilet facility and promised to reward his male assembly members with a job after the polls.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, the aspirant who's popularly called 'Honourable Apɔnkye' said he is the favourite the electorates love and prefer him to the other contestants.

"In this constituency, everybody likes me; old man, old woman, children, boys and girls, ladies, in fact, all the individuals in this area love me.

"When I come to power every house will get one biogas toilet. I will go and lobby for them," Honourable Apɔnkye said.

He also promised to provide free chairs and canopies for every ceremony in the electoral area.

Watch the video below as the assembly member campaigns: