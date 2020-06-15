He said pupils are always seen playing with the used condoms every morning before the arrival of their teachers.

He described as dangerous the number of cases reported in the school.

According to him, the matter had been reported to the leaders of the community, as well as the authorities but there was no positive response.

He said "This has made the classrooms unfavourable for teaching and learning before the lockdown of the schools...I once confronted those wee smokers but they insulted me."

He has appealed to the Atwima Nwabiagya South district and Regional Education Directorate to help address the aforementioned challenges affecting the school before all schools reopen.