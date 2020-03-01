Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, according to reports, was shot dead on Sunday at around 1:00 am some assailants.

The assailants, said to be about eight (8), reportedly stormed the home of Adzahli wielding guns and cement blocks amidst sporadic shooting.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sogakope District Hospital Morgue.

Adzahli aka Mac-Greenline was elected assemblyman in the December 17, 2019, local assembly elections.

He is known in Sogakope for his mobile money business, with outlets across the Sogakope township.