Atewa forest: 19 alleged national security galamseyers arrested

The suspects invaded the reserve in Akyem-Akateng with a Toyota Land Cruiser under the guise of embarking on an operation to clamp down on galamseyers on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

With the help of the community members and forest guards, the tyres of the V8 in which the alleged security operatives were driving were deflated.

The damaged vehicles included a Tundra with registration number NR 9706-20, Toyota Hilux with registration number GT 9683-14, and Nissan Patrol GR with registration number GW 1966-12.

According to the Asamankese Divisional Police Commander ACP Kankam Boadu, the suspects have been moved to the Eastern Regional Police Command to continue with investigations.

Pulse Ghana

He told Accra-based Starr FM that the "Police had intelligence that some national security personnel has been accosted at the Akanteng chief's palace. We rushed there and they handed over to us eight men who claim to be National security personnel and three illegal miners. Our interim investigation indicates that the national security personnel came there to mine for gold that is why the town folks were arrested. We rearrested them and sent them to the Regional Police Command to continue with their investigation.

"Our information is that the forestry Commission had earlier taken some of the national security personnel to the region but we don't know their number."