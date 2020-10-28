This follows claims by Mr. Agyapong that Ato Forson was involved in the alleged plot to assassinate Gender Minister, Cynthia Morrison.

The NDC’s parliamentary candidate in the Agona West Constituency, Paul Ofori Amoah, is currently facing charges for his alleged role in the assassination attempt on Mrs. Morrison, who is the incumbent legislator of the constituency.

Cassiel Ato Forson

Also, six suspects have been apprehended by the Swedru Divisional Police Command in connection with the assassination plot.

Speaking on Net 2 TV, Kennedy Agyapong accused Ato Forson of being the mastermind behind the assassination plot.

“…The boys (arrested suspects) mentioned Cassiel Ato Forson’s name to the police. Why is it that the police would not like to speak the truth?” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Ato Forson gave the boys to the parliamentary candidate, Paul Ofori Amoah. Truly speaking, the parliamentary candidate is very calm but Ato Forson did that. He should come out and challenge me.”

Kennedy Agyapong

Ato Forson has since dragged the Assin Central MP and his Kencity Media to court.

He said Mr. Agyapong’s statements were libelous and “brought his hard-won reputation into hatred, ridicule, odium, discredit, contempt, opprobrium and reproach and as such right-thinking members of the society question the integrity of the Plaintiff especially as a Member of Parliament and a former government official.”

He is, therefore, demanding damages to the tune of GHc500,000 from Mr. Agyapong and GHc300,000.00 from Net 2 TV.

Ato Forson also wants “a sum of GHc600,000 as punitive damages against the defendants”, as well as an apology and retraction within seven days.