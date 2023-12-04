The Minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has taken a swipe at the government for introducing a 20% 'Akpeteshie' tax in the 2024 budget.
Nana Addo's gov't has run out of ideas so he's imposing tax on 'Akpeteshie' — Ato Forson
Consumers of the locally prepared alcoholic drink, Akpeteshie, will now pay more for the commodity.
Recommended articles
He also criticized the government's proposed new taxes on petrol, and diesel on Ghanaians.
He denounced the proposed annual tax of GH¢100 on all petrol and diesel vehicles, encompassing trotros, aboboyaas, okadas, taxis, commercial buses, and ambulances.
According to him, the government's lack of creativity in devising effective economic policies had led it to resort to indiscriminately taxing the populace.
He said the government indeed has an insatiable appetite for taxes. The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is imposing a 20% tax on 'akpeteshie' (they have run out of ideas). Petrol and diesel vehicle owners should also expect to pay a new annual tax of GH¢100 per vehicle on all petrol and diesel cars (internal combustion engine vehicles).
He said the tax would be imposed on all trotros, aboboyaas, okadas, taxis, commercial buses, trucks, ambulances, construction and heavy-duty vehicles, water tankers, private cars, etc. Once your vehicle is powered by petrol or diesel, the government is imposing this tax on you.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh