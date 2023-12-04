Nana Addo's gov't has run out of ideas so he's imposing tax on 'Akpeteshie' — Ato Forson

He also criticized the government's proposed new taxes on petrol, and diesel on Ghanaians.

He denounced the proposed annual tax of GH¢100 on all petrol and diesel vehicles, encompassing trotros, aboboyaas, okadas, taxis, commercial buses, and ambulances.

According to him, the government's lack of creativity in devising effective economic policies had led it to resort to indiscriminately taxing the populace.

Pulse Ghana

He said the government indeed has an insatiable appetite for taxes. The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is imposing a 20% tax on 'akpeteshie' (they have run out of ideas). Petrol and diesel vehicle owners should also expect to pay a new annual tax of GH¢100 per vehicle on all petrol and diesel cars (internal combustion engine vehicles).