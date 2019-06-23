The ex-president, who governed Ghana between 2008 and 2012, died in office and was buried at the Asomdwee Park in Accra.

However, his current resting place has been taken over by marijuana smokers and prostitutes, a family member, has revealed in an interview,

Paul Ansah Ackom, a spokesperson for the family of the late President, told the Herald newspaper that the present state of the first presidential mausoleum, is nothing to write home about as prostitutes, wee smokers, cattle and rodents, have invaded the place.

“I visited Asomdwee Park on Saturday, June 8, 2019, and what even killed my soul was when I saw a man sitting on the tomb and smoking weed. I was really hurt,” he bemoaned.

According to the newspaper, he revealed how the tomb of the humble late Professor had been exposed to the vagaries of the weather with its metallic cover developing grim cracks.

What even shocked him, was a facility opposite the tomb meant for a library being turned into a hub for prostitutes.

Based on the sorry state of Asomdwee Park, he said the family is considering moving the mortal remains of late Mills to his hometown for a befitting burial.

Prof. Mills died on July 24, 2012 at the 37 military hospital in Accra while in office as the president of Ghana.