He said a 30-day ultimatum will be given to such government workers by May 2019, to give opportunities to the unemployed graduates.

According to him, "At the end of the payroll audit, we are going to chase out those who are on the payroll unlawfully because people benefit from it."

Speaking at the 5th Delegates Conference of the Audit Service Division Union of the Public Sector Workers Union of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Kumasi in the Ashanti region, Domelevo said workers who have reached their retirement age and on thepayroll of the government will be expunged.

"People don’t know how payroll can be a source of wastage in the public sector, and I know that within a year, between 12,000 and 15,000 leave the bill. So, if half of that number remain on the latest, multiply it by whatever salary you’re thinking about and see the amount of wastage.

"We shall also identify those who are overage because, under Article 199 of the Constitution, which is the supreme law of Ghana, it says that if you are a public servant, at the age of 60 you go home. However, depending upon the exigency, you can be given a contract for two years, two years and one – a maximum of five.

"But some workers are 66 years, 67 years, 68 years, 69 years, 70 years and they are still there. When are they going to go? We are going to come out with these names and disallow their existence on the payroll so that they follow up to the high court and go and appeal against it," he stated.

Recently, a list of eight Chief Executive Officers went viral on social media. It suggested that they have been relieved of their position latest by March 2019 due to old age.

The list of the affected CEOs included: