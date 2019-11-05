According to the citizen, it has found flagrant breaches of the Public Procurement Act committed by Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo; the Deputy Auditor General who is in charge of Finance and Administration, Mrs. Roberta Assiamah-Appiah, and the Audit Service Board, accusing them of evading the procurement laws to procure some vehicles for the Audit Service.

In a petition lodged at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), it said the Audit Service had breached the Procurement Law, Act 663 in the procurement of vehicles worth almost GH¢6.2 million.

The petitioner, therefore, requested the anti-graft agency to conduct thorough investigations into the award of the contract for the supply of the vehicles and to determine whether proper procedures were followed by the Entity Tender Committee (ETC) in procuring them.

Auditor General Daniel Domelevo

The petitioner added: "Recommend appropriate sanctions in accordance with the Public Procurement Act, Act 663 as amended."

However, Domelevo has denied the allegations and described the petition as a "storm in a teacup."

In September this year, it would be recalled that a political pressure group aligned to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG), accused the Auditor-General of procurement breaches.

AFAG in a statement issued expressed surprise that the Attorney-General had not taken any action on the alleged breaches brought before it against the Auditor-General.

"We challenge the Attorney-General to within one week commence criminal investigations into the procurement breaches of the Auditor-General," the statement demanded.