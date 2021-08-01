Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: Australian High Commissioner threatened me - Sam George

According to him, the High Commissioner threatened him after the Accra Hearts of Oak vs the Kotoko match.

"We met at the Heart-Kotoko game, and there he came and accosted me and threatened me that I will never get a visa to any European country and he said that if I ever step there, I will be arrested.

"I said to him that he is in Ghana and I will not be threatened and if he does not take care, I will make sure that the laws in Ghana deal with him because he has breached several laws in Ghana," he said.

Pulse Ghana

He added: "In the middle of all of that, there were a number of Hearts of Oak fans who saw the back and forth and some of them wanted to shake him up a bit, and so he ran to the military.

"The next day, he ran to the speaker that I had assaulted him and caused a mob to attack him, and that is why the speaker said we will not be threatened, we will not be intimidated in our country."

Some Members of Parliament want to criminalise the promotion of LGBT+ rights, a move that comes after a community centre for sexual minorities was shut down following strong opposition from politicians and church organisations.