Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: Australian High Commissioner threatened me - Sam George

He said the High Commissioner told him that he [Sam George] will be arrested whenever he makes an attempt to travel to any European country.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
The Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George has said the Australian High Commissioner, Andrews George accosted and threatened him following his stance on the LGBTQI+ Bill.
He said the High Commissioner told him that he [Sam George] will be arrested whenever he makes an attempt to travel to any European country.
According to him, the High Commissioner threatened him after the Accra Hearts of Oak vs the Kotoko match.
"We met at the Heart-Kotoko game, and there he came and accosted me and threatened me that I will never get a visa to any European country and he said that if I ever step there, I will be arrested.
"I said to him that he is in Ghana and I will not be threatened and if he does not take care, I will make sure that the laws in Ghana deal with him because he has breached several laws in Ghana," he said.
He added: "In the middle of all of that, there were a number of Hearts of Oak fans who saw the back and forth and some of them wanted to shake him up a bit, and so he ran to the military.
"The next day, he ran to the speaker that I had assaulted him and caused a mob to attack him, and that is why the speaker said we will not be threatened, we will not be intimidated in our country."
Some Members of Parliament want to criminalise the promotion of LGBT+ rights, a move that comes after a community centre for sexual minorities was shut down following strong opposition from politicians and church organisations.
The lawmaker for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he and seven other MPs hoped their private members' bill to ban LGBT+ advocacy would be passed.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh