RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Authorities fighting galamsey know all the people involved in menace – Asantehene

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Overlord of the Ashanti kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called out the charade by some authorities who pretend to be fighting illegal mining in the country.

Authorities fighting galamsey know all the people involved in menace – Asantehene
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II marks 21 years as Asantehene Pulse Ghana

According to him, most chiefs are aware of those involved in the illegal mining activities, locally known as galamsey.

Recommended articles

He noted that chiefs cannot claim to be oblivious of the menace when they are actually the same people who give out the lands for such practices.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ashanti, Ghana. [ghanacelebrities]
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ashanti, Ghana. [ghanacelebrities] Pulse Nigeria

“The galemsey we are talking about, if I take out 10 persons here, 30% of you know those involved in galamsey,” the Asantehene said at a consultative forum on illegal mining.

“If we don’t speak the truth, we’ll continue to lie to ourselves and continue organising fruitless conferences like this.”

“One of the illegal miners actually confessed that the chiefs gave them the land. He said it right here. Every chief that has given land to people to mine illegally but accept that they erred.”

The government has renewed its efforts to clamp down on illegal mining, with the military directed to destroy all excavators on site.

Last week, the taskforce against illegal mining activities has reportedly set ablaze fifteen (15) excavators in the Central Region.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Korle Bu doctor allegedly poisons colleague's water with HIV blood

Korle Bu Teaching hospital

Somalia rejects John Mahama as AU envoy

John Mahama

Ghanaian medical student studying in Cuba dies

Erasmus Klutse