Authorities fighting galamsey know all the people involved in menace – Asantehene

He noted that chiefs cannot claim to be oblivious of the menace when they are actually the same people who give out the lands for such practices.

Pulse Nigeria

“The galemsey we are talking about, if I take out 10 persons here, 30% of you know those involved in galamsey,” the Asantehene said at a consultative forum on illegal mining.

“If we don’t speak the truth, we’ll continue to lie to ourselves and continue organising fruitless conferences like this.”

“One of the illegal miners actually confessed that the chiefs gave them the land. He said it right here. Every chief that has given land to people to mine illegally but accept that they erred.”

The government has renewed its efforts to clamp down on illegal mining, with the military directed to destroy all excavators on site.