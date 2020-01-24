He called on Ghanaians to make a difference by contributing their quota to eradicate the deadly disease.

He said his outfit is committed to fighting HIV adding that "We have got to do more to achieve the 90-90-90 targets and we encourage every Ghanaian to do AIDS test."

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said: "The commission recognizes the need to support everybody who is affected by the disease, particularly those who have been abandoned by families after their parents died of HIV but we are constrained by funds."

He admitted the country's inability to meet the 90-90-90 HIV targets of 90 percent of the population knowing their status, 90 percent of those who are HIV positive getting ART treatment and 90 percent of those on ART treatment having viral suppression.

He said as Ghana strived to achieve epidemic control, it was important stakeholders worked together to achieve what he called a fast track target by 2020.