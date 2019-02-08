At least seven persons were reported injured following a shooting incident at last week’s Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

This was after some macho men, dressed in NSC-branded t-shirts, allegedly attacked voters and fired gunshots at the La-Bawaleshie Presby JHS polling station.

Ishau Yaro was one of the victims of the shooting incident and has since been receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

His right leg is badly damaged after he was shot at close range by some masked security personnel.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Yaro said doctors at 37 Military Hospital told him he could lose his leg as the way to save his life.

“I was screaming before they put me in a pick-up and sent to the hospital,” he said.

A straight shiny metal has been fixed beside the leg to keep it straight because the bullets scattered the bone in the leg.

This is despite the fact that Yaro has already undergone two separate surgeries on his shot leg.

Meanwhile, the victim was expected to undergo a third surgery on Thursday, February 7.

On Wednesday, the newly elected MP of Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan, visited victims of the shooting violence and donated GH¢5000 to help take care of their bills.

Yaro is reportedly a footballer, with a wife and three children.