According to him, his resignation as the IGP will not have any influence on the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry which has been tasked to probe the by-election violence.

The IGP has been under pressure to resign after the violence at Ayawaso by-election.

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak and former Chief of Staff Nana Ato Dadzie called on the IGP as a matter of personal honour and principle resign from his office.

But the IGP at a media encounter on Thursday, February 14, 2019, said he won't step down.

"I don't think my resignation will stall any investigation being carried out by the Short Commission.

"I was appointed by the president. My appointment is entrenched in the constitution. If anyone has anything against it then start lobbying parliament for possible review of the constitution," David Asante-Apeatu said.