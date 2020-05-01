The Managing Director of Azar Group, Mr. Ghazi Azar made the presentation to the Trust fund in Accra.

Presenting the donation, Mr. Azar stated that this is their way of supporting the efforts of government towards managing the spread of this pandemic in Ghana.

"As a Group with almost 10 decades of experience in Ghana, we deem it necessary to support this worthy campaign, since we all have a responsibility in the development of our dear country”.

The donation was received on behalf of the Trust Fund by Madam Sophia Akuffo. She thanked the leadership of Azar for their donation and support.

Azar Group which includes Azar Chemical Industries limited, producers of quality leading paint brands such as Azar, Shield, Savana, and its allied products for both local and export markets is the foremost producer of paints in Ghana.

In addition, City Paints Supplies Limited distinguishes itself as a long-standing hardware retail outlet in the country with a product range that has served the building and construction development arena in this country since 1921.