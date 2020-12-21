He posits that the 'flawed' 2020 general elections should be of concern to the government instead of focusing on COVID-19 updates.

Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito said bad governance has the potency of killing more than COVID-19.

He noted in an interview with Joy News on the back of the President’s 20th COVID-19 address, “if we’re going to die, many more people can die of bad governance than COVID-19. So, you [Akufo-Addo] must fix the governance system.”

Citing the killings at some polling stations and other electoral violence which characterised the just-ended polls, the NDC scribe observed that gunshots kill faster than COVID-19.

“If I’m affected by COVID-19 now, I have a chance of surviving and it will take me some time to solve. But if the shooting that is going on now… If they shoot me now, won’t I die? And I will die faster than the COVID-19.”

NPP has bought all the airtime on major TV and radio stations – Asiedu Nketia laments

Yesterday, President Akufo-Addo announced that he has put together a team of experts to procure the COVID-19 vaccine for Ghana.

According to the President speaking during his 20th national address on the pandemic on Sunday, December 20, 2020, he is aware of the “anxiety related to the safety and efficacy of the newly developed vaccines”.

Accordingly, he emphasized that “Government will ensure that the Covid-19 vaccines to be deployed in the country are effective and are safe”.