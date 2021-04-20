Bad weather forces plane going to Kumasi to land in Cote d’Ivoire

A statement from PassionAir said the plane’s inability to land was caused by deteriorating weather conditions.

It noted that the flight was forced to land at the Félix Houphouët Boigny International Airport in Côte d’Ivoire.

“Passengers were provided with refreshments on the ground and the flight departed Abidjan at 11:20 pm when the weather had improved en-route to Accra,” a section of the statement said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Hotel arrangements were made for passengers who required it, while others opted to spend the night in their own homes.

“All PassionAir flights operate with the highest safety standards, conforming with strict, laid down GCAA regulations.”

PassionAir further apologised for the inconvenience caused but stated that the diversion was necessary to keep their passengers and crew safe.

