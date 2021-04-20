Bad weather forces plane going to Kumasi to land in Cote d’Ivoire

Flight OP152 left Accra at 17:45 for Kumasi on Saturday, April 17, 2021, but could not land at its original destination.
Domestic airline company PassionAir has explained why a flight that was bound for Kumasi had to be diverted to the capital of Cote d’Ivoire, Abidjan.
A statement from PassionAir said the plane’s inability to land was caused by deteriorating weather conditions.
It noted that the flight was forced to land at the Félix Houphouët Boigny International Airport in Côte d’Ivoire.
“Passengers were provided with refreshments on the ground and the flight departed Abidjan at 11:20 pm when the weather had improved en-route to Accra,” a section of the statement said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.
“Hotel arrangements were made for passengers who required it, while others opted to spend the night in their own homes.
“All PassionAir flights operate with the highest safety standards, conforming with strict, laid down GCAA regulations.”
PassionAir further apologised for the inconvenience caused but stated that the diversion was necessary to keep their passengers and crew safe.
Read the full statement below:
On 17 April 2021, PassionAir flight OP152 departed from Accra at 17:45 for Kumasi.
Unfortunately, due to deteriorating weather conditions at the destination airport, the flight could not land.
Unable to land in Kumasi or return to Accra, a decision was made to proceed to the planned alternate airport, Félix Houphouët Boigny International Airport in Côte d’Ivoire (Abidjan) where the weather permitted a safe landing.
Passengers were provided with refreshments on the ground and the flight departed Abidjan at 11:20 pm when the weather had improved en-route to Accra.
Hotel arrangements were made for passengers who required it, while others opted to spend the night in their own homes.
All PassionAir flights operate with the highest safety standards, conforming with strict, laid down GCAA regulations.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. However, this diversion was necessary as the safety of our passengers, crew and equipment is paramount.
