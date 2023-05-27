Bagbin succeeds Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as President of the Conference of African Heads of Parliament

Speaking at the conference which happened in Abuja, Nigeria, Mr. Bagbin said the role appointed him will strive to strengthen the future and longevity of Africa’s democratic dispensation, hence the need to strengthen collaborative action against emerging political and socio-economic challenges.

According to him, the new appointment is an opportunity to work with neighboring Parliaments to pursue and advance the agenda of collaborative representation at every level of governance.

He called for the need to safeguard and strengthen the role and powers of legislatures across the continent as well as the need for Africa to build capacity to feed itself by tackling food insecurity as a priority.

He called on respective Parliaments across the sub-region to focus on inclusive budgeting and policy planning that address the needs of women, youth, and people living with disabilities, and ensure that they are provided with the same opportunities as all other citizens.

He stressed the urgent need for creating and sustaining enabling legislative environment for public-private partnerships, and enhancing the capacity and effectiveness of African inter-parliamentary institutions.

He also assured the member countries of his intention to ensure that the CoSAP continues to provide a platform for discussion, dialogue, and action by Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments to advocate for more effective approaches in Africa’s public financial and economic management, developing collaborative strategies for tackling issues of common concern, and devise legislative interventions and solutions to address issues on a wider continental scale during his tenure of office.