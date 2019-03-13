The regional branch of the Ghana National Flour Users Association plans to hit the streets on 13 and 14 March 2019, Accra-based Class FM reports.

The bakers insist the price of bread and other flour products will soon go up if nothing is done about the situation.

They are, therefore, unhappy about the high cost of flour and other necessities used in baking bread.

President of the Bakers Association, Comfort Akotua, claims the price of flour has been increased five times in the last one month alone.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi FM, she said most bakers in the region are currently running at a loss.

According to her, a bag of flour which used to be sold at GHc 120 is now selling at almost GHc 165.

Madam Comfort Akotua warned that, starting Thursday, 14 March 2019, the price of bread will go up.

She said the GHc 2 loaf of bread will be sold at GHc 3.