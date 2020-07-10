Cynthia Morrison said his comments were insane and called on the media to ban him from their platforms.

Counselor Lutterodt has come under fire for his comments, with some describing him as a rape apologist.

Actresses Ama K Abebrese, Juliet Ibrahim, Lydia Forson and musicians EL and Joey B have also slammed the controversial counselor.

"Counsellor Lutterodt is a rape apologist" - Ama K Abebrese

Mrs. Morrison said she “was surprised a sane human being can sit on radio and television and make some utterances.”

Speaking to Accra-based Class FM, she said she was surprised that the hosts allowed the interview to proceed.

“Has he raped somebody before? Does he know how rape victims feel about being raped… it is sad that the interview went on,” the Minister said.

“What was the programme about? How can somebody behave like that? This is so insane. This is just not right.”

Meanwhile, the acting General Manageress of GH One TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, says Counselor Lutterodt has banned from appearing on the channel.