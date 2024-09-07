Ban small-scale mining - Health workers unions tell Akufo-Addo

In a joint statement released on Friday, September 7, 20224, a coalition of doctors, nurses, environmental health officers, and other allied health workers has highlighted a worrying increase in respiratory and waterborne diseases within mining communities.

They caution that ongoing mining activities, if left unregulated, pose a significant threat to the health and well-being of Ghanaians, especially those in rural areas.

They point out that toxic chemicals such as mercury and cyanide, commonly used in mining, are contaminating water bodies, endangering both humans and wildlife.

“The rise in cases of respiratory illnesses, skin infections, and waterborne diseases such as cholera and diarrhea in these communities is a direct consequence of the unchecked mining activities.”

“We are witnessing an ecological disaster with direct implications for human health, and this must be addressed with urgency.”

The coalition which includes the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), the Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA), the Health Services Workers Union of Ghana – TUC, the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU), the Mortuary Workers’ Association of Ghana (MOWAG), the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists (GACRA), the Health Accounting Staff Association (HASAG), and the Ghana Physician Assistants Association (GPAA), called on President Akufo-Addo to implement a total ban on mining activities, like the temporary ban on illegal mining imposed in 2017.

“The government must take a firm stance on this issue, prioritize the health of its citizens, and protect the environment for future generations. A direct ban on mining activities is necessary to halt the irreversible damage being done,” they stated.

The government's previous interventions

While the government has taken some measures, such as establishing the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), the health workers argue that these efforts have not been sufficient to halt the illegal operations that continue to devastate communities.