Silas met his untimely death after he was allegedly stabbed by some people believed to be NPP activists at Banda Kabrono. The incident happened on Monday, July 13, 2020, while returning from a visit to his pastor at Wenchi Methodist.

He died at the Wenchi Methodist hospital on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

The violence that led to his tragic death is as a result of the voter registration exercise as both the NDC and NPP in the Banda district accuses each other of wrongdoing.

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) warned that it will conduct a citizen's arrest of persons involved in the killing of the 28-year-old man.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have challenged the police to arrest and prosecute the killers of the 28-year-old teacher trainee graduate.

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, speaking on the death of the teacher said the police force must be held accountable to deliver justice and get to the bottom of the matter.

"I appeal to the Ghana Police, this is not the beginning but this might not be the last to. Please, can they investigate this particular incident and apprehend the perpetrators, and for once prosecute, it is important," he appealed.