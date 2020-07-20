He said the Peace Council is "one of the biggest threats to the peace and stability of the country's democracy."

According to him, each time the National Peace Council forms an opinion about happenings, it reaffirms the perception that it has become the most dishonest organisation in the history of the country.

His reactions come at the back of the Council calling for an investigation into activities of the Police in Banda in the Bono Region following the violence which led to the death of a 28-year-old fresh teacher trainee graduate, Silas Wulochamey, who was allegedly stabbed to death.

The deceased was said to have come into contact with thugs believed to be supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who allegedly stabbed him to death without any provocation.

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned that it will conduct citizen’s arrest of persons involved in the killing of the 28-year-old man.

Chairman of the Council, Prof Emmanuel Asante in a statement said the incidents were prevalent among the NDC and the NPP.

He highlighted happenings in the Ejura-Sekyere-Odumase constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kasoa in the Central Region, Asutifi South, and Tano South Constituencies in the Ahafo Region, as some hotspots.

However, the MP speaking on Accra-based Joy FM said the Council is hypocritical to blame the issues on both parties [NPP and NDC].

He said "I hold a personal view that the National Peace Council should be disbanded because they are the biggest threat to the peace and stability of our democracy. The reason being the hypocritical stance of that organization. They always seek to make equivalence the basis of their statements.

"This is what has raised the temperature. First and foremost, the MP for Ejura-Sekyedumase Bawa Braimah was attacked by NPP hoodlums and he was nearly crippled.

"The National Peace Council did not find it right to criticize the NPP on that. They waited and held their cool till the murder of an innocent Ghanaian citizen in Banda."