The pandemic has forced certain changes in the global landscape and the banking sector has not been left out.

With everyone in Ghana currently taking social distancing protocols very seriously, the use of banking apps has surged in recent weeks.

Rather than step out and risk contracting the virus, or even going to the bank to meet a long queue, one can sit from the comfort of his home and do all the necessary transactions.

Below are some banking apps that can help Ghanaians make transactions while still observing social distancing:

1. expressPay

This is an eCommerce market place and a payment gateway provider which helps with online truncations.

Once you have the expressPay App on your phone, you can send money from your VISA or Mastercard to your mobile money account and vice versa, without having to move to an ATM to make the transaction.

2. PayPal

Just like expressPay, PayPal is another convenient banking app that you can use while observing social distancing.

This platform serves as an electronic alternative to cheques.

3. Slydepay

Slydepay is an App that enables you send money from wherever you are to any mobile money or bank account at 0.8%.

It also works perfectly fine for international transactions; that is, you can receive and send money to and from persons abroad.

4. Mobile Banking Apps

Aside from all the above apps, the individual banks have their own apps which you can use to make easy transactions.

The likes of ADB, UMB, Fidelity, ABSA Ghana, UBA, GCB, Cal Bank and others have efficient apps for their customers.

Just like the other apps, the above allows you to move money from your bank account to your mobile money wallet without risking going out.