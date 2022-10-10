Hearts are beating and fists are clenching and it is too late for the unprepared soul; the battle line is drawn.
Battleline is drawn as 2022 NSMQ begins
The atmosphere at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is a heavy one.
The preliminary stage of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) begins today, October 10, 2022.
One hundred and forty-four schools (144) will compete for the much-coveted NSMQ trophy this year.
At the preliminary stage, one hundred and seventeen (177) schools shall compete in thirty-nine (39) contests to book their places at the 1/8th stage where the 27 seeded schools shall join the contest.
Three venues have been allocated to this year's contests at KNUST. These Venues are Kumapley, Saara-Mensah and KNUST SHS.
Nine contests shall take place today at these venues. Abuakwa State College, St. Monica’s, and Amaniampong SHS shall begin the contest at KNUST SHS; Osei Tutu, Nifa SHS, and Boso SHS shall commence the contests at Kumapley; and Northern School of Business, Sunyani SHS, and Nalerigu SHS shall set the ball rolling at Saara-Mensa Hall.
