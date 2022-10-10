Battleline is drawn as 2022 NSMQ begins

The preliminary stage of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) begins today, October 10, 2022.

One hundred and forty-four schools (144) will compete for the much-coveted NSMQ trophy this year.

At the preliminary stage, one hundred and seventeen (177) schools shall compete in thirty-nine (39) contests to book their places at the 1/8th stage where the 27 seeded schools shall join the contest.

Pulse Ghana

Three venues have been allocated to this year's contests at KNUST. These Venues are Kumapley, Saara-Mensah and KNUST SHS.