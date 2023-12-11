ADVERTISEMENT
Bawumia is the only one that can move Ghana’s economy forward – Ofori-Atta

Evans Annang

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has urged Ghanaians to choose Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next leader of the country.

Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta
Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta

He said the current Vice President is the only person capable of expanding the economic gains Ghana has achieved in the past few years.

He cited positive economic indicators to support the optimistic outlook, highlighting a significant reduction in inflation from 54% to 35% this year, a modest currency depreciation of about 6%, and a doubling of expected economic growth from 1.5% to approximately 3%.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Pulse Ghana

“Last year, inflation was 54%, now reduced drastically to 35%. Depreciation of the currency from February to now is about only 6%. We were expecting economic Growth to be 1.5 but has doubled to about 3% so if we continue to work hard I am very sure that we will have a much stronger economy and Bawumia is the only one who can take it forward. I honestly can’t see anybody coming in for four years and having the capacity to be able to take us where we want to go. 2024 will be better for Ghanaians,” Mr. Ofori-Atta stated.

The Finance Minister added “I am very sure. I am very confident that the economy will turn around. It is difficult for me to understand how anybody can do much in four years. That is just a reality of the situation and therefore when you have economic challenges the question is, as you believe we have turned the corner and are moving ahead, I think those able hands are needed and Bawumia should be able to do that,” Ken Ofori-Atta said this in an interview with the media at Kyebi on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

The finance minister expressed positive anticipation for a better 2024 for Ghanaians.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

