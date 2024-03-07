In an X post, Dr. Bawumia said John Kumah was truly committed member of the NPP administration, who dedicated his all to the success of the endeavours of the government.
Bawumia mourns John Kumah
The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia mourning the loss of Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, who passed away today, March 7, 2024.
Recommended articles
The Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, passed away at the age of 45 after a brief illness.
He leaves behind a wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah and six children.
Known to his constituents as lawyer John Kumah, he was widely regarded as a man of integrity who championed job creation and instilled hope for the future among both the young and old in Ejisu, in Ghana's Ashanti Region.
John Kumah served as the first CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), playing a pivotal role in establishing NEIP as a key player in Ghana's entrepreneurship ecosystem.
During his tenure, NEIP trained 7,000 startups in 2018 through the Presidential Business Support Programme and provided financial assistance to 1,350 beneficiaries.
Prior to his government role, Dr. Kumah co-founded and served as the Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm. He also established Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Dr. Kumah earned a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland, a Masters in Applied Business Research, and an Executive Masters' degree in Business Administration (Finance) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).
His academic journey commenced at the University of Ghana, where he obtained Bachelor's degrees in Economics with Philosophy and Law, followed by admission to the Ghana Bar in 2013.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh