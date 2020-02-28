The memorial, in its 72nd year was held to commemorate the 1948 shooting of three World War veterans on their way to the Christianborg Castle in Osu.

Dr. Bawumia performed a wreath laying ceremony at a monument erected for the three soldiers.

Veterans

The event that precipitated the country’s struggle for independence, is marked annually in honour of the three ex-servicemen who were killed during a peaceful march to the Christiansborg Castle on February 28, 1948.

The three – Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe and Private Odartey Lamptey — all members of the then Gold Coast Regiment of the Royal West African Frontier Force, were killed by the colonial police while marching peacefully to the Castle to present a petition to the then Governor, Sir Gerald Creasy.