Unveiling his visions to the citizens on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said his government will focus on education, employment, infrastructure, and digitalization.
Bawumia promises to reduce the cost of internet data for Ghanaians if elected as President
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as part of his digitization campaign, has promised to reduce the cost of internet data for Ghanaians if elected to lead the country in the general elections.
Bawumia acknowledged the importance of a robust telecoms industry for both digitalization and economic growth.
He stated that he is committed to working with industry players to set clear policy guidelines, ensuring efficient spectrum allocation, and focusing on enhancing digital inclusion.
He aims to reduce the cost of data, making it more affordable for ordinary Ghanaians.
In response to the demands of the fourth industrial revolution, Bawumia plans to reposition the education system towards STEM, robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and vocational skills.
This includes implementing coding and robotics in senior high schools and providing laptops to students.
Bawumia also proposed a one-student one-laptop policy for tertiary students to equip them with the necessary skills for the future job market.
