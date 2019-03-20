He said the Vice President will use the lecture to address the recent surge of the Ghanaian cedi against the major foreign currencies.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also said the even will be held at the College of Physicians and Health Sciences in Accra.

But prior to Dr. Bawumia's much anticipated lecture, the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Marfo will do a preceding town hall meeting at on March 26 at the Kasoa Datus School Park.

Dr. Bawumia and the NPP government have come under a lot of flak by a section of Ghanaians for their inability to stabilize the cedi and as well as fix the economy as they promised while they were in opposition.

Among these critics are the minority member of Parliament. In a roundtable discussion on the economy, minority Spokesperson on Finance Cassiel Ato Forson said the government is to blame for the struggling cedi.

“The depreciation of the cedi has put the economy in disarray and the projections surrounding it as contained in the 2019 budget. This has therefore undermined the confidence in the economy and sends a wrong signal to the investor community", he said.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had said that the woeful performance of the dollar in recent times is due to the over dependence of imports in the Ghanaian economy.

"I am thinking that our public discourse should also begin to focus much more on some of the structural problems involved in our currency. Yes, there are moments when you can fall…but there are structural problems we so far, do not articulate loudly enough in my view,” Nana Addo said.

The president said this during a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).