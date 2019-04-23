The special lecture which was addressed by H.E. Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas was also attended by christian religious leaders and politicians.

The Naional Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu turns a century today and a series of activities have been earmarked to celebrate his life.

READ ALSO: Bawumia joins National Chief Imam to thank Allah on his 100th birthday anniversary

Last Sunday, he joined the Christ the King Church in Accra to commemorate the Easter celebrations.

Check out pictures from the lecture