The special thanksgiving prayer was to thank the Almighty Allah for the blessings He has bestowed on the National Chief Imam, who turns 100 on Tuesday April 23.

After the congregational Jummah prayer, the Chief Imam led the thanksgiving duas, and gave glory to the Almighty for his life as well as the peace He has continued to grant the people of Ghana. He also prayed for the prosperity of Ghana, as well as for Allah to grant the leadership of this country, especially President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia, more wisdom to steer the affairs of the country.

The congregation including the Vice President Bawumia thanked Allah for granting the Chief Imam long life, good health and wisdom.They also prayed for Allah to continue to grant Sheikh Sharubutu good health so that the country would continue to benefit from his invaluable advice and guidance.

Today's thanksgiving prayer formally starts a series of programs lined up for the commemoration of the centenary birthday anniversary of the National Chief Imam.

On the morning of his birthday, a public lecture will be held in his honour in Accra and the keynote speaker will be Dr. Mohammed Ibn. Chambas, United Nations General Secretary's Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel.

He will speak on the theme "Advancement of modern Ghanaian society through peace, tolerance and development." The special guest for the lecture is the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

A number of national leaders, including some former Presidents, are also expected to attend.