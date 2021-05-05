'Be bold and learn about COVID economics' – Adom-Otchere jabs Nana Aba

“Those of you who think we should be bold and say; we should be bold and say what? You too be bold and learn Covid economics,” he said on Tuesday’s edition of his programme.

“Be bold, open your books and read Covid economics. Learn it and don’t come and tell me to be bold and say anything.

“Don’t talk about ‘fix the economy' without understanding that there was Covid or pretending that you didn’t understand the whole Covid economics.”

This follows a post made by Mr. Adom-Otchere, where he played the devil’s advocate over who was responsible for the high cost of living in the country.

In a Twitter post, he wondered whether President Akufo-Addo, former President John Mahama, the media or Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) were at fault for the current state of the country.

“#FixIt, #FixTheCountry, but whose fault is it, @JDMahama ? @NAkufoAddo ? COVID-19, CSO’s, Media, or whom? Deputy Finance Minister joins us tonight on @GoodEveningGh to tell us about the new taxes and to answer questions on the-why, the -what, and the-when,” he tweeted.

However, Nana Aba took exception to this and implored him to be brave and call out the current government.

“For once, be brave and tell this administration led by @NAkufoAddo to #FixTheCountry and stop dragging others in. Is John Mahama our President? CSOs, Media? Did we elect them? Stop this life!!” the GH One presenter wrote.

In a separate tweet, she said: “Honestly, if you’re a media person who has nothing sensible to contribute to #FixTheCountry campaign, just keep quiet. We know you’re shameless and we can’t shame the shameless but shut it. It’s enough.”

In response, Mr. Adom-Otchere said those criticising the government must understand how covid economics work.