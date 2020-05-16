About 1.8 billion Muslims are fasting around the world in the midst of Coronavirus.

And Ghana’s second family have been doing same.

During this Ramadan period Muslims abstain from from eating, drinking, smoking and sex from dawn to dusk.

Families and friends usually gather to break the fast and many attend prayers.

But the congregation by families and friends can’t be possible tis year due to restrictions imposed by countries to curb the spread of the coronavirus have closed mosques and banned gatherings.

This year, however, people are having to mark the holy month at home instead.

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia shared a beautiful photo of her family breaking their fast on Friday, May 15.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.