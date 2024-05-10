BECE candidates to write Arabic and 2 new subjects

Both Career Technology and Creative Art and Design, derived from the former Basic Design and Technology (BDT) curriculum, will be mandatory for all candidates, according to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

However, Arabic will be offered as an optional subject specifically for candidates in Islamic basic schools.

This year's examination period will extend to six days, a departure from the previous five-day schedule, spanning from Monday, July 8, 2024, to Monday, July 15, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Kapi, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, shed further light on the changes.

He explained that the introduction of new subjects reflects the Ghanaian government's prerogative to shape the educational landscape.

With candidate registration complete, WAEC is now tasked with organizing the breakdown of subjects for examination.

All necessary preparations, including the dissemination of sample questions and the scheduling of meetings, have been finalized.

According to Kapi, Arabic's inclusion marks its debut in the BECE, serving as an elective option for those proficient in the language seeking certification. The official timetable released by WAEC outlines the examination schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subjects such as English Language and Religious and Moral Education kick off proceedings on Monday, July 8, 2024.