The Minister urged the final year SHS students to be of good conduct during and after the examination to ensure the successful conduct of the 2021 WASSCE.
Education Minister sends goodwill message to 2021 WASSCE candidates
As Senior High School candidates prepare to write the 2021 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has sent a goodwill message to the candidates.
"My dear candidates as you start your examinations today, I wish you to excel after all your hard work over the past years," he said.
He added that "your teachers have contributed their quota by imparting a great volume of knowledge in you and you have also burned the midnight oil for this day, now is your time to go for victory."
The timetable for the 2021 WASSCE is out and the exams will commence today, Monday, August 16, 2021.
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has disclosed over 446,000 students from various Senior High schools (SHSs) across the country registered to sit for this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh