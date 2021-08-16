RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Education Minister sends goodwill message to 2021 WASSCE candidates

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

As Senior High School candidates prepare to write the 2021 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has sent a goodwill message to the candidates.

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum
Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Minister urged the final year SHS students to be of good conduct during and after the examination to ensure the successful conduct of the 2021 WASSCE.

Recommended articles

"My dear candidates as you start your examinations today, I wish you to excel after all your hard work over the past years," he said.

He added that "your teachers have contributed their quota by imparting a great volume of knowledge in you and you have also burned the midnight oil for this day, now is your time to go for victory."

WASSCE
WASSCE Pulse Ghana

The timetable for the 2021 WASSCE is out and the exams will commence today, Monday, August 16, 2021.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has disclosed over 446,000 students from various Senior High schools (SHSs) across the country registered to sit for this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 robbers die in fire exchange with police at Shiashie [Video]

Gun fire exchange

Terrorists planning attack on Accra and other major African cities - NPC

Terrorists

Landlord can't give 3-month grace period before evicting you; “It’s not in our laws” - Rent Control Department

Landlord can't give 3-month grace period before evicting you; “It’s not in our laws” - Rent Control Department

Supreme Court Judge Marful-Sau dies

Justice Marful-Sau