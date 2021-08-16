"My dear candidates as you start your examinations today, I wish you to excel after all your hard work over the past years," he said.

He added that "your teachers have contributed their quota by imparting a great volume of knowledge in you and you have also burned the midnight oil for this day, now is your time to go for victory."

Pulse Ghana

The timetable for the 2021 WASSCE is out and the exams will commence today, Monday, August 16, 2021.