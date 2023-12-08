Bekwai homecoming: A tradition of togetherness

The festival encompasses a diverse range of events, including a health walk and screening, carol night and Christmas lighting, akwaaba night, a kids' party, a football gala, and a musical concert, all of which encapsulate the cultural heritage of Bekwai.

According to Hon. Joe Osei Owusu, 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Bekwai Constituency, "The Homecoming is not just an event; it's a symbolic journey that reconnects us with our traditions, values, and the spirit of unity that defines Bekwai."

He added, "The Bekwai township will be transformed into a bustling atmosphere to be enjoyed by attendees."

Beyond its role as a platform for cultural expression, the Bekwai Homecoming aims to foster a sense of belonging and camaraderie among residents.

Families and friends will gather to celebrate, share stories, and create lasting memories, reinforcing the close-knit bonds that define the community.