Social media users have been mocking the alleged coup plot by posting pictures of utensils, tools, and equipment such as cutlery sets, penknives, combs, toothpaste, hairbrushes, machetes, ladles, pliers, diapers, hacksaw blades, panties, screwdrivers among others to overthrow president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mahama, speaking at the 13th Annual Residential Congress of the National Health Students Association at Korle-bu in Accra on Thursday, led the audience in a laughing expedition on the coup weapons.

Coup weapons

He said the supposed weapons used to overthrow the government and subsequent social media commentary shows that Ghanaians still have a great sense of humour adding that he never knew Ghanaians could use 'bentua' [anema] to overthrow the government.

"There was this challenge going on of people showing possible weapons that can be used in a coup d'etat.

Coup challenge

"There was this one that was very intriguing because this was the wooden spatula that is used to stir 'banku' popularly called 'Bankuta'….and I said well, possibly; that can be used to hit the guy at wherever you are going to attack, he may fall unconscious," he mocked.

Watch the video below: