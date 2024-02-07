Bepong Chief applauds Police for professional handling of violence at his palace

"The youth stormed this palace determined to lynch the suspect here. They were throwing everything they could get into the palace when the police prevented them from attacking the suspect. In fact, it was the women among them who were supplying the stones for the men to throw in here," remarked the chief.

He commended the police for their well-trained and disciplined response, noting that they effectively shielded the suspect from harm and managed to safely remove him from the premises without further escalation of violence.

"The police were so professional with their approach to the incident. They showed that they were well trained, they shielded the suspect from any attack. In fact, the angry youth didn’t realize when the police took the suspect from the palace. And when they realized he was no longer at the palace, they turned their anger at the police and attacked them and their motorbikes and others," added Nana Nyarko Bawuah II.

The chief made these remarks during a visit by Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong to the troubled area, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the significance of the police's role in maintaining peace and order.

Meanwhile, more than 40 individuals have been arrested and are currently undergoing prosecution by the police in connection with the incident.