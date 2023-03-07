ADVERTISEMENT
Bereaved mother cries inconsolably as flood water kills her 2 children in Accra (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A heavy downpour on Tuesday dawn March 7, 2023, swept away two children at Babadongo near Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, and their lifeless bodies were later discovered.

According to adomonline.com, children, an 11-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy were escaping with their parents for safety after the floodwaters entered their house.

The rain caused the bridge in the area to overflow, flooding the area, and in their attempt to cross to a safer place, the children were carried away by the rapid water flow, the news website reports.

Residents mounted a search for the drowned children and only to find their bodies about one mile away from their house, leaving the entire community in a state of mourning.

The bereaved mother has been captured in a video weeping uncontrollably and mourning the loss of her children.

The heavy rainfall which was experienced across the country has left many parts of Ghana’s capital, Accra flooded and caused vehicular traffic and inconvenience to motorists.

While the heavy rain was causing havoc in the Greater Accra Region, some soldiers stormed Ashaiman, went on a rampage and assaulted residents to avenge the death of one of their colleagues.

Reports emerged over the weekend that a uniformed soldier had been killed by some unknown assailants in Ashaiman.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, the military could be seen beating up civilians at various points.

Another footage also showed the streets of Ashaiman dead silent, with many hiding in their rooms in fear of the soldiers.

